Pest County sees 16,000 net migration

Nicholas Pongratz

Last year, 16,000 more people chose Pest County as their new residence than left it, according to the latest analysis of Ingatlan.com, writes Forbes.hu.

The balance sheet in Fejér and Vas counties is also positive. However, a lot of people stayed within their county.

Roughly 70% of the people living in Borsod, 68% of the people of Szabolcs and 60% of those living in Baranya County did not move.

Fejér, Vas, Komárom-Esztergom and Veszprém counties were also able to show positive numbers. The population of Budapest decreased by 5,700 due to migration.

Elsewhere, 5,200 people left Borsod County and 4,550 more people left Békés than moved there.