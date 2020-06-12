Pest County sees 16,000 net migration

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Last year, 16,000 more people chose Pest County as their new residence than left it, according to the latest analysis of Ingatlan.com, writes Forbes.hu.
The balance sheet in Fejér and Vas counties is also positive. However, a lot of people stayed within their county.
Roughly 70% of the people living in Borsod, 68% of the people of Szabolcs and 60% of those living in Baranya County did not move.
Fejér, Vas, Komárom-Esztergom and Veszprém counties were also able to show positive numbers. The population of Budapest decreased by 5,700 due to migration.
Elsewhere, 5,200 people left Borsod County and 4,550 more people left Békés than moved there.
scroll for moreall times CET
Noerr and Partners Law Firm
Magyar Suzuki Corporation
ManpowerGroup Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben