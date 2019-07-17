Number of higher education students down 22%

BBJ

The share of higher education graduates has increased 34% in Hungary, while the overall number of higher education students has fallen 22% compared to the 2000s, news portal mfor.hu reported.

In terms of the European Union, there is still a 7% gap compared to the average of the 28 member states.

According to a recent study by Engame Akadémia, some 13,000 Hungarian student pursued education in foreign universities last year, some 12% more compared to 2017. The most popular target countries remains Austria, Germany and the United Kingdom.

Foreign students coming to Hungarian universities grew dynamically, according to Hungary’s Central Statistical Office (KSH). Their number has doubled over the past eight years from 15,000 to 31,000, reaching 16.9% in total. Most students come from Germany, but China, Iran, Serbia, Romania, Slovakia and Turkey are also among the top sending states, mfor.hu said.