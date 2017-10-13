New British Embassy building officially inaugurated

BBJ

The new British Embassy has been officially inaugurated in Budapest. Sir Alan Duncan, the U.K.ʼs Minister for Europe, and the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó together unveiled a plaque on the building marking the occassion.

The British Embassy in Budapest relocated in April after purchasing its new home – previously the Dutch Embassy – in District II. The building has been completely renovated to provide the British Embassy and its staff a modern and fit for purpose working environment, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

"While the UK’s relationship with Europe is changing, we are not turning our back on the European Union, and we are certainly not turning our back on Hungary," Duncan said.

"The British Embassy has moved from a building we leased to one we have renovated and own. This is a visible demonstration that we are strengthening our roots here. Not only that, we are also increasing our embassy staff by around 20% - a significant uplift in resource and capability, which will better enable us to continue driving the relationship forward and seize new opportunities together.”

Following the opening ceremony, the British minister gave a speech at Corvinus University on the strengthening bilateral relationship between the UK and Hungary.