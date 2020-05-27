Nearly 10,000 take driving exam since mid-May resumption

Nicholas Pongratz

Since the resumption of examination activities on May 11, the number of people taking transport examinations across the country is already approaching 10,000, according to a statement from the Ministry of Innovation and Technology, says origo.hu.

Although only a limited number of participants can appear at the sites each day, the waiting time after application has not increased compared to the pre-emergency period, the statement reads.

According to the announcement, examinations and retraining which had been suspended in mid-March resumed in the countryside on May 11, and in Budapest and Pest county one week later on May 18, and took place without interruption at all locations, with participants following safety standards in a disciplined manner.