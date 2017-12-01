Nagy és Trócsányi celebrates 25th anniversary

BBJ

Law firm Nagy és Trócsányi celebrated the 25th anniversary of its establishment on November 14 . The firm held a special reception to mark the event, with partners recalling memories from early 1990s.

The event kicked off with an opening speech by Péter Nagy, who took those present back to the summer of 1991, briefly recounting the story of how Nagy és Trócsányi began, and the events leading up to its establishment in 1992, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

He then asked long-standing managing partner, Péter Berethalmi, to say a few words about the future. Berethalmi, who has been with Nagy és Trócsányi for 21 years, described his early years with the firm, then contrasted those with the changes that have taken place in the country and the legal market since then.

Fierce competition and the growing number of highly professional law firms in the market were just two of the challenges he mentioned. Nagy and Trócsányi has risen to meet them all, however, and has remained at the cutting edge for the past 25 years, he said.

The law firm has evolved into one that offers a full range of services, and besides litigation, takes on mergers and acquisitions, real estate, banking and energy-sector, labour-law and various regulatory cases, just like any of its Western counterparts, he said.

As the Hungarian member of Lex Mundi, the firmhas a global reach that can connect clients essentially with any part of the world. “We’ll continue to build a modern law firm that’s always in step with the constantly changing challenges around us, and is capable of providing our clients with the very best legal assistance they can get,” concluded Berethalmi.

Finally, he thanked all the guests for attending and raised his glass to the next successful 25 years.