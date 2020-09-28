More births and fewer deaths in January-August

In January–August 2020, the number of births was 4.7% more and that of deaths 4.4% less than in the corresponding period of 2019 according to preliminary data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

As a result, the natural decrease declined by 22% or 6,622 compared to a year earlier.

In August 2020, the number of live births increased by 1.4% and that of deaths went down by 2.5% compared to the same month of 2019. The natural decrease of 1,564 in August was 18% lower than one year earlier.

In August 2020, 8,094 children were born, 1.4% or 111 more than in the same month of the previous year. Some 9,658 people lost their lives, 2.5% less or 244 fewer than a year earlier.

Due to the decline in the number of deaths and the rise in the number of births, the natural decrease over the month was 1,564, which was a decrease of 18% on 1,919 in August 2019. The number of marriages went down; 10,498 couples got married, 7% less or 792 fewer than in August 2019.

Natural decline slows in January-August

In the first eight months of 2020, some 61,054 children were born, 4.7% or 2,734 more than the number of births in January–August 2019. Within this, the number of live births was 8.8% more in January–February, 2.3% more in March-May, 9% more in June and again 2.3% more in July–August compared to the corresponding months of 2019.

The total fertility rate was estimated at 1.54 per female, compared with 1.46 for January–August 2019.

There were 84,099 deaths, 4.4% less or 3,888 fewer than one year earlier. some 13% less people died in January–February, 0.7% less in May and 2.9% less in June–August, while 1.8% more in March–April than a year earlier.

As a result of the decline in the number of deaths and the rise in the number of births, the natural decrease was 23,045, 22% less on 29,667 in January–August 2019.

Some 44,832 couples got married, which was 3.1% or 1,363 more marriages. 101% more marriages were registered in January–March and 8.9% more in April, while 26% less in May–June and 6.9% less in July–August than in the corresponding months of 2019.

There were 9.4 live births and 12.9 deaths per 1,000 population. The former was 0.4 per mille point higher and the latter 0.6 per mille point lower compared to the period of January–August 2019. As a result of all this, the 3.5 per mille rate of the natural decrease was 1.0 per mille point lower than one year earlier.

The number of infant deaths was 3.5 per thousand live births in January–August 2020, which was a fall of 0.3 per mille point on January–August of the previous year. The marriage rate was 6.9 per mille, 0.2 per mille point more compared to the same period of 2019.