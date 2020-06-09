Material for 100-150 kg of amphetamine seized

Nicholas Pongratz

Investigators from the Anti-Drug Crime Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters seized materials that could have produced at least 100-150 kilograms of amphetamine from two Hungarian men and one Serbian citizen, police.hu writes.

The investigators found 40 liters of high-purity undiluted methamphetamine, 12 liters of already mixed liquid containing methamphetamine, and 100 liters of liquid chemicals.

The value of the amphetamine that could have been produced by combining these ingredients would have been HUF 300-350 million. In addition, police seized two gas alarm guns (that fire pepper spray), an air pistol and a flare pistol.

Police conducted a search of one of the perpetrator’s apartments, where a handgun was found and seized. At one of their houses, three cars were seized.