Magic Lamp wins Pro Voluntarius award

BBJ

Charity organization Magic Lamp (Csodalámpa) was awarded the Pro Voluntarius award as a recognition for 16 years of charitable activity in the public sphere, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Katalin Novák (left) with Éva Patzauer

Managing director Éva Patzauer accepted the award on behalf of the Magic Lamp team. The award handed over by Katalin Novák, state secretary at the Ministry of Human Capacities.

The third annual charity dinner of the organization was also held recently, attended by some 300 guests. The main sponsorship for the event was provided by Corinthia Budapest and Special Effects Ltd.

The evening began with a presentation about Magic Lamp achievements and results in 2019. Afterwards, several children shared the stories of their wish-granting experiences. Two wishes were also granted on stage. The six-year-old Áron received a bicycle, while eight-year-old Raymund received a tablet.

The eveningʼs guests also had the opportunity to bid for 26 silent auction prizes. By the end of the evening, 23 prizes were sold.