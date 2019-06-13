Level 3 heat alert declared

BBJ

After days of increasing temperatures, authorities ordered a level three heat alert, the highest possible, according to news portal Index.hu.

Photo: Edmund OʼConnor



The alert is activated when daily average temperature reaches or exceeds 27ºC (80ºF). Healthcare professionals said in extreme heat, evaporation is slowed and the human body must work extra hard to maintain its normal temperature.

They suggest that everyone should avoid strenuous activities and direct sun; wear loose, lightweight clothing; drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated; find shade when outside and never leave people or pets in a closed vehicle.

According to the Hungarian Meteorological Serviceʼs (OMSZ) forecast, the weather will remain hot with peak temperatures between 30-37ºC until at least Sunday.

