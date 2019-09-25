Kövér recovers from medical emergency on plane

Bence Gaál

László Kövér, the Fidesz speaker of Hungary’s National Assembly, collapsed while en route back from Kazakhstan, forcing the Slovakian government airplane flying Kövér’s delegation to make an emergency landing in Warsaw, news site 444.hu reported today.

In Warsaw, Kövér was transferred to hospital. Following examinations, he was allowed to continue his flight back to Budapest. Kövér was travelling with Andrej Danko, speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic.

Zoltán Szilágyi, the Hungarian Parliamentʼs press chief, told state news wire MTI that the emergency landing was taken as a precaution. He said that Kövér is doing fine now, and has arrived in Budapest.