Interpol decision allows renewal of Red Notice for Hernádi

MTI – Econews

The governing body of Interpol took a decision at a general assembly in Dubai on Saturday allowing a Red Notice issued for Zsolt Hernádi, the chairman-CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL, to be renewed, according to information on the Croatian interior ministryʼs website, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Hernádi has been charged in Croatia with bribing former Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader a decade earlier to give MOL management rights in Croatian peer INA. Hernádi has been acquitted of the charge by the Hungarian judiciary.

A Red Notice for Hernádi was earlier issued by Interpol, but his name was later taken off the list. In August, Croatia asked Interpol to re-issue the notice.

Croatia and Hungary made their cases in writing on the matter after consultations with Interpol, and each state had the opportunity to present evidence at the meeting of Interpolʼs governing body in Dubai, the interior ministry said.

In a statement, MOL said the Interpol decision caused surprise in Hungary. The decision fails to acknowledge a decision by a Hungarian court in August rejecting an arrest warrant for Hernádi on the grounds that he may not be ensured a fair trial in Croatia, it added.

A Red Notice is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. It is issued by Interpolʼs General Secretariat at the request of a member country or an international tribunal based on a valid national arrest warrant. It is not an international arrest warrant.

Interpol cannot compel any member country to arrest an individual who is the subject of a Red Notice. Each member country decides for itself what legal value to give a Red Notice within their borders.