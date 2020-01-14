Hungary tops EU in hospital stay length

Bence Gaál

The average length of a hospital stay for in-patients in Hungary amounted to 9.8 days in Hungary in 2017, which is the longest among all EU member states, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image: Eurostat

The second-longest average length was registered in the Czech Republic (9.6 days), followed by France (9.1 days).

The shortest average length, 4.5 days was registered in the Netherlands, followed by 5.3 days in Bulgaria, and 5.5 days (2016 data) in Denmark.

Eurostat says that although there were more female patients than male patients, the average length of stay for male patients was generally longer in most member states.