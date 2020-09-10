Hungary to build HUF 60 bln plant to make Lynx armored fighting vehicles

MTI – Econews

A HUF 60 billion plant will be built in Zalaegerszeg to manufacture the Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in cooperation with Germanyʼs Rheinmetall, Minister of Innovation and Technology László Palkovics and Minister of Defence Tibor Benkő said on Thursday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Lynx infantry fighting vehicle (Photo by M-SUR / Shutterstock.com)

A test track for the Lynx tanks and for offroad vehicles will also be established on an area of 20 hectares at the Zalazone test track, in cooperation with Rheinmetall, the minister said.

Production at the plant is scheduled to start in 2023. Including suppliers, the plant will employ 500 people.

Under a more than EUR 2 bln modernization program, Hungary will receive 218 Lynx KF41 combat vehicles. Most of the vehicles - 172 - will be made in Hungary at the plant of the JV to be established under an agreement signed recently between Rheinmetall and the state of Hungary.