Hungary has joint-lowest rate of robberies in EU

BBJ

Hungary registered the joint-lowest number of robberies per 100,000 inhabitants in the European Union, data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the EU, shows.

Image: Eurostat

Between 2011 and 2017, police-recorded robberies in the European Union fell by 24%, from 522,000 to 396,000. By contrast, there was a 4% increase between 2008 and 2011.

In 2017, the highest number of offenses per 100,000 inhabitants were observed in Belgium (167), France (150), Spain (144), England and Wales (132) and Portugal (115), while the lowest were found in Romania (16), Estonia and the Czech Republic (both 15), Cyprus (14), Slovenia (12), Slovakia and Hungary (both nine).

Robbery is defined by Eurostat as stealing from someone by using physical force, weapon or threat, and is different from theft (without force) and assault (without stealing).