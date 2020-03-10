Hungary coronavirus cases reach 12

MTI – Econews

Hungarian authorities reported three more cases of the new coronavirus in the country on Tuesday, bringing the total to 12, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

Szent László Hospital (Photo by: r.nagy/Shutterstock.com)

Three Iranian nationals studying at Budapestʼs Semmelweis University tested positive for COVID-19, according to the governmentʼs official website for coronavirus news, koronavirus.gov.hu.

The three students have been in quarantine at the Szent László Hospital of the South Pest Central Hospital – National Institute for Haematology and Disease Control in Budapest for days as they were among people who came into contact with the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Hungary, another Iranian studying at Semmelweis University.

The 12 coronavirus cases in the country include eight Iranians, one Brit and three Hungarians.

There are 67 people in quarantine because of suspicion of the coronavirus.