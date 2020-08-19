Hungarian state transfers Richter shares to Corvinus foundation

Nicholas Pongratz

The stake of the Hungarian state, as represented by the Hungarian National Asset Management Zrt., in Gedeon Richter Nyrt. decreased from 15.25% to 5.25%, while the ownership share of the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation increased to 10%, according to an announcement on the website of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE).

This is a result of a share transfer completed on Tuesday, in which 18,637,486 Richter ordinary shares owned by the Hungarian state and in the trustʼs fiduciary management became the property of the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation, the maintainer of the Corvinus University of Budapest.

The transaction was made under the Talias Care Program of the Mathias Corvinus Collegium and the Act on Support for the Educational Activities of the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini Foundation.