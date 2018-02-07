Hungarian, Serbian power exchanges to merge

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Power Exchange (HUPX), Hungaryʼs transmission system operator Mavir, Serbiaʼs power exchange, its transmission system operator, and the Paris-headquartered EPEX Spot (European Power Exchange) have signed a cooperation agreement with the aim of establishing a joint regional power exchange.

Under the agreement, the five signatories initiated the establishment of a joint venture through the merger of HUPX and Serbiaʼs SEEPEX power exchange, which will operate with Budapest-Belgrade as its headquarters, relying on the expertise of EPEX Spot, the European exchange for power spot trading with experience in the integration of West European power exchanges.

The initiative is open to additional partners who would like to join to drive forward the integration of the regionʼs power exchanges, the signatories said in the statement, reported by state news wire MTI.