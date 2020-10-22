Hungarian researchers develop antibiotics against MRSA ʼsuper bugʼ

remember me
The Biological Research Center of Szeged has developed antibiotic molecules that could be an effective treatment for the MRSA "super bug", according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The molecules, dubbed ULD1 and ULD2, target several areas in the cell of the drug-resistant MRSA bacteria.
The team of researchers who developed the molecules are headed by Csaba Pál and worked in close cooperation with Lucija Peterlin of the University of Ljubljana.
