Hungarian researchers develop antibiotics against MRSA ʼsuper bugʼ

MTI – Econews

The Biological Research Center of Szeged has developed antibiotic molecules that could be an effective treatment for the MRSA "super bug", according to a report by state news wire MTI.

Photo by Viacheslav Lopatin/Shutterstock.com

The molecules, dubbed ULD1 and ULD2, target several areas in the cell of the drug-resistant MRSA bacteria.

The team of researchers who developed the molecules are headed by Csaba Pál and worked in close cooperation with Lucija Peterlin of the University of Ljubljana.