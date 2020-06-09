HUF 4 bln for flood protection on Tisza, Maros rivers

Nicholas Pongratz

Investments to improve flood protection are taking place in several places in the lower sections of the Tisza and the Maros rivers, with HUF 4 billion of developments implemented with EU support, according to a statement from the Lower Tisza Region Water Directorate, reports agroinform.hu.

According to the announcement, due to the continuous change of the riverbed, a bend in the Maros near Ferencszállás (190 km southeast of Budapest) and in several places on the Lower Tisza has already dangerously approached flood protection embankments, so the reconstruction of protection works is essential on these sections.

The investment made by the consortium of the National Directorate General for Water and the Lower Tisza Region Water Directorate will significantly improve the flood safety of the affected area, as well as the safety of life and property of the inhabitants of the region and the protection of agricultural areas, the agriculture website notes.