HUF 32 bln to renovate 20 railway lines in next budget cycle

Nicholas Pongratz

In order to successfully commit the amount of funds expected to be available for fixed-track investments in the EU financial cycle in 2021-2027, a decision was made to support the preparation and planning of twenty railway developments, writes novekedes.hu.

The total expenditure of HUF 32 billion will not only modernize the infrastructure and services of the railway, which is the backbone of domestic public transport, but also increase the competitiveness of the Hungarian economy.

Thanks to the governmentʼs decision, the preparations for the reconstruction of the track network and introductory sections of the Nyugati Railway Station and the development of the Lajosmizse (70 km southeast of Budapst) and Vác (35 km north) lines for suburban purposes can begin, among other things.

After the reconstruction of the Kis-Gellért mountain tunnel, double-decker motor trains will be able to run from the Déli Railway Station in the future to Székesfehérvár (65 km southwest of Budapest), Tatabánya (60 km west) and Győr (120 km west), and also to Lake Balaton in the summer tourist season.