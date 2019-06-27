Heatwave to hit Hungary among other European countries

Eszter D. Kovács

Hungary can expect “possible record high temperatures” with a daily mean of 27 Celsius in coming heatwave during the week, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The Hungarian Red Cross recommends drinking 2-3l of water a day in the summer heat. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Other states experiencing similar weather include Spain, France, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. The IFRC has called upon people to look out for each other, especially for the more vulnerable individuals.

“The coming days will be challenging for a lot of people, but especially older people, young children and people with underlying illnesses or limited mobility,” adds IFRC’s Europe Region health coordinator Dr. Davron Mukhamadiev. “Our message this week is simple: look after yourself, your family and your neighbors. A phone call or a knock on the door could save a life.”

Although the Hungarian Red Cross did not prepare any specific plan for this week’s extreme weather, according to disaster response unit member András Molnár, a detailed precautions and advice list has been posted on their website on how to survive heat waves in general. These include avoiding alcohol and drinking 2-3l of water a day, placing cold packs on the body as well as the use of caps to avoid skin damage or sun strokes.

Moreover, the Hungarian Red Cross highlights the importance of the Balaton First Aid Service (BESZ), which is operated by them, runs all summer long, with the help of 300 volunteers in 12 towns and provides free healthcare services to those on holiday near Lake Balaton.

IFRC furthermore outlines in their press release how climate change is expected to worsen the effects of heat waves as their frequency and intensity are likely to increase. Thus they stress the importance of precautions to avoid a “strain being put on already stretched healthcare services” globally, especially in cities where the heat is more excessive due to the lack of space.

The effects of such waves, according to IFRC, can be “catastrophic” as, for instance, in 2003 one of them has taken approximately 70,000 lives. As a result, IFRC and the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center will plan out a standard procedure to help those in need for the coming heat waves.