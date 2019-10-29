Government to cover half the cost of ten skateparks

BBJ

Hungaryʼs central government is covering half of the cost of building ten skateparks with a combined value of more than HUF 500 million in the capital and other cities around the country within the framework of the National Skatepark Program.

Illustration: pexels.com

The government has offered local councils up to HUF 30 mln for the construction of skateparks, provided each council covers half of the cost of the investment and promises to maintain its park for a period of at least five years, Minister of Human Capacities Miklós Kásler announced on Monday. Local councils must also open the skateparks to the public free of charge to take advantage of the funding.

The ten skateparks will be built in Districts 3, 10, 17 and 22 of Budapest, and in the cities of Baja, Debrecen, Győr, Komló, Hajdúböszörmény, and Szeged.

Máriusz Révész, the governmentʼs commissioner for encouraging active lifestyles, stressed that Hungaryʼs skateboarding association was involved in the design of the parks in order to ensure they conform to the demands of skateboarders, daily Magyar Nemzet reported. Noting that skateboarding has become an Olympic sport, he said the facilities should be suitable for both Olympic training and competition.

Magyar Nemzet noted that initially the councils of settlements with populations of over 20,000 were able to apply for funding. The ten winning councils in a public tender were granted funding for the building of parks to a total cost of HUF 508 mln by June 30, 2020.