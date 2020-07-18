FIA head Todt says Hungary ready to host more intʼl races

MTI – Econews

Jean Todt, the head of international motorsport governing body FIA, said Hungary is ready to host more international racing events in an exclusive interview with state news wire MTI on Friday.

Jean Todt (Picture by sbonsi/Shutterstock.com)

Hungary has a "bright future" in motorsport, Todt told MTI. "The country has the capacity to host more international contests," he said.

He said that talks are underway on Budapest hosting a Formula E race.

Formula E is a motorsport championship that uses only electric cars.

Todt acknowledged the FIAʼs strong ties with the Hungarian National Auto Sport Association (MNASZ) and its chairman Gyárfás Oláh, as well as with the Hungarian Auto Club. FIA also has a close cooperation with the Hungarian government, he added, noting state secretary for sport Tünde Szabóʼs commitment to motorsport.

Todt plans to watch the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix to take place behind closed doors at Hungaroring, on the outskirts of Budapest, on Sunday.