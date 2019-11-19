Duchess of Sussex wears coat made in Hungary

BBJ

The Daily Mail published an article on the coat Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex wore at Remembrance Day, saying that the GBP 1,545 piece was made by impoverished Hungarian factory workers earning just GBP 2.60 per hour.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Image: FiledIMAGE / Shutterstock.com)

Designed by Stella McCartney, daughter of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, the coat was produced at the Beriv factory in the town of Berrettyóújfalu (264 km east of Budapest).

The director of the factory told the Daily Mail that all of its workers are paid above Hungary’s national minimum monthly wage of GBP 382 (HUF 149,000).

He also said that the total production cost for the coat was between 20-25% of its hefty retail value of GBP 1,545, representing a considerable profit for the top end label.

When the paper visited the factory two workers produced their payslips and said that they earn GBP 2.60 per hour, which is just above Hungary’s minimum wage, dailymail.co.uk reports.