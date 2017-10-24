Dentons wins ʼHungarian Pro Bono Law Firm of the Yearʼ title

BBJ

Dentons has been awarded the “Hungarian Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year” award for 2017 for its free legal advice and financial support to numerous Hungarian and international associations and foundations.

The “Hungarian Pro Bono Law Firm of the Year” award was established seven years ago by PILnet, the global network for public interest law, and the Hungarian Bar Association, and recognizes outstanding achievements in the field of pro bono and social solidarity.

Dentons was recognized for its support for the Hintalovon Foundation, in its mission to promote the rights of children in Hungary, and reinforcing communication between parents and children. Dentons was also recognized for its assistance to Greenpeace Hungary in ensuring its regulatory compliance, according to a press release sent to Budapest Business Journal.

Dentons’ Budapest office provides pro bono legal advice and financial support to numerous other Hungarian and international associations and foundations, including: Bátor Tábor Foundation, UNICEF Hungary, United Way Hungary Foundation, Hungarian Wind Energy Association, Professional Women’s Association and Heim Pál Children’s Hospital Development Foundation.

The award was presented during the 2017 PILnet Global Forum in Budapest. Atanas Politov, Europe director of pro bono, Annamária Csenterics, partner and head of pro bono for Hungary, and Milán Kohlrusz, partner and head of dispute resolution at Dentons, accepted the award on behalf of the Firm.

“We are deeply honored to accept this accolade on behalf of Dentons, and would like to pay tribute to our colleagues for their unstinting work to create a better, more robust society with stronger institutions,” Politov said. “Pro bono work is central to our commitment to Hungary, and to consolidating the place of our profession in civil society.”