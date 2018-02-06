BUX index tracks global stock market nosedive

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index was down 2.63% at 38,724.47 about 15 minutes after the opening bell on Tuesday, recovering somewhat to 38,875.05 at noon, in the wake of big declines on global equities markets, state news wire MTI reported.

Most indices in the region and Western Europe were down by close to 2% around midday on Tuesday.

In Budapest, OTP Bank lost 2.55% to HUF 11,090, and oil and gas company MOL slipped 2.97% to HUF 2,940.

Drugmaker Richter dropped 1.72% to HUF 6,290 early in the day, recovering to HUF 6,335 by noon, while Magyar Telekom fell 0.65% to HUF 461 by midday.

The BUX index finished Monday down 0.46%.