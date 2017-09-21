Your cart

Budapest breaks air traffic records in the summer

 BBJ
 Thursday, September 21, 2017, 09:06

During the first eight months of 2017, traffic at Budapestʼs Liszt Ferenc International Airport increased by 7.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2016, with delays significantly reduced, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Beside handling record traffic, Hungarian air traffic controllers (ATCOs) reduced delays (mostly caused by bad weather) by as much as 81%, at a total of 10,190 minutes compared to the previous year’s 53,739. The results were due to the excellent performance of Hungarian ATCOs as well as recent technological developments and the introduction of procedures, the press release noted.

Air traffic registered in the first eight months of this year reached the level for the whole year of 2013. For the first time in the history of air navigation services provider HungaroControl, overflight traffic at Budapest exceeded 80,000 both in July and August, while the total number of aircraft entering Hungarian airspace saw the highest ever registered monthly traffic, namely 100,274 in July and 98,133 in August.

On July 30, a total of 4,187 aircraft were managed by the ATS units of HungaroControl in the airspace of Hungary. This number also includes 419 aircraft crossing the upper airspace over Kosovo, which is also controlled by Budapest staff since 2014. This is also a new record in the history of HungaroControl, noted the press release.

 

 

