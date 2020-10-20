Borsodi makes Belle-Vue Extra Kriek available in shops

Bence Gaál

Borsodi Brewery announced making popular Belgian cherry beer Belle-Vue Extra Kriek available in shops for the first time, after decades of only being available on tap.

The brewery first made Belle-Vue Extra Kriek available in a tapped form in 1997.

György Spiegel, the breweryʼs marketing director, says, "The love story of Borsodi Brewery and special Belgian beers has a long history. It is enough to just consider that Belle Vue Extra Kriek has been available in our portfolio for more than two decades, and on the 25th anniversary of our company, the first themed pub in Hungary, Belgian Beer Café, was established with the support of Borsodi. We are pleased to see that our consumers also share this passion with us and are happy to choose our Belgian specialties. Adapting to consumer needs, we now wanted to make this experience available not only in catering establishments but even at home."

Belle-Vue Extra Kriek is a blend of cherries grown near Brussels and young lambic beer. The fruit gives the beer its characteristic ruby ​​color as well as a fragrant fruity aroma, pleasant acidity, and freshness.



Lambic is one of the oldest types of beer that still exists today. Instead of a controlled fermentation process, these beers are made by spontaneous fermentation. After brewing, the lambic is aged for years in oak barrels, where fermentation continues. It takes a minimum of three years to make a traditional lambic beer.

Belle-Vue Extra Kriek is already available in shops, coming in a 0.33 can form, offering an alcohol content of 4.1%