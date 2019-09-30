African swine fever found in wild boars in Budakeszi

BBJ

Hungary’s national food safety authority Nébih has found five cases of African swine fever in wild boar carcasses near Budapest, reuters.com says.

Image: Shutterstock.com

The cause of the infection, found in a closed hunting area in Budakeszi (12 km west of the Hungarian capital), was not immediately clear and an investigation is under way, the authority said.

In total, Hungary had found nearly 900 cases of African swine fever in wild boar since April 2018, according to figures published on the authority’s website. Nébih called on pig farmers to maintain the necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the infection to livestock.