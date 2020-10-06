71% of Hungarians cycle regularly or occasionally

Nicholas Pongratz

The percentage of Hungarians who cycle, regularly or occasionally, has reached 71%, according to a representative survey commissioned by the Hungarian Cyclists Club, writes hvg.hu.

The proportion edged up one percentage point from the previous survey, conducted two years earlier. However, alone in the capital, that ratio climbed six percentage points to 57%.

About 16% of Hungarians said cycling is their primary means of getting around on a day-to-day basis. About 40% said the car is their primary transport, 26% use public transport to go places and 14% walk.

The ratio of Hungarians who get around mainly by bicycle varies from region to region, ranging from 6% in the capital to 35% in the Southern Great Plain region. About 63% of Hungarians own their own bicycle, and 43% estimated their bicycle was worth between HUF 50,000 and HUF 100,000.

The survey suggested that preconceptions about cyclistsʼ limited understanding of the rules of the road may be unwarranted: 30% of Hungarians who cycle at least once a week have their driverʼs license, compared to 28% for the general population.