3 Hungarians nominated for EIT Awards

Bence Gaál

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology announced its 41 nominees for the 2018 EIT Awards, including three Hungarian individuals.

The awards ceremony will be held in Budapest on October 4, within the framework of the institute’s yearly InnovEIT innovation forum.

The nominees were selected for their groundbreaking products, projects, and services that answer challenges and spark innovation in the fields of climate, energy, digitalization, food, health, and raw materials, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.



EC Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Tibor Navracsics, who is also responsible for EIT says: “Driving change, bringing together business, higher education and research, the EIT is helping us build bridges for more effective cooperation between East and West, North and South; a truly European effort. I am proud of the entrepreneurs now competing globally, helping us create a resilient, open-minded Europe for the future. The EIT Awards are a celebration of this European success and global ambition.”

Awards will be distributed in four categories this year, including a brand new one. Apart from the “EIT CHANGE”, “EIT Innovators”, and “EIT Venture” prizes, the institute will also present the “EIT Woman Award” for the first time.

The three Hungarian nominees are: Nóra Félegyházi (EIT CHANGE); György Dán (EIT Innovators); and Dora Palfi (EIT Woman).