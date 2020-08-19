27 universities, research institutes received HUF 43.9 bln from R&D fund

remember me
Some 27 universities and state research institutes will be awarded a combined HUF 43.9 billion from the National Research, Development and Innovation Fund in the framework of the 2020 Thematic Excellency Program, according to State Secretary at the Ministry for Innovation and Technology Tamas Schanda, writes origo.hu.
The funding will support 92 research projects, Schanda said.
He noted that this yearʼs program has integrated the 2018-2019 Institute of Higher Education Excellence Program and the 2019 Thematic Excellence Program.
All institutions and projects that were part of those programs may participate in the 2020 program, he added.
