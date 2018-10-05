National Bank intʼl reserves down by EUR 538 mln in September

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (NBH) international reserves stood at EUR 23.726 billion at the end of September, down EUR 538 million from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Friday show, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The reserves were up EUR 358 mln from the end of 2017.

In September, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits and securities, were at EUR 22.906 bln, down EUR 559 mln from the previous month and other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, increased EUR 20.8 mln to EUR 354 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 101 mln, down EUR 1.5 mln from the previous month, reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund were up EUR 1.6 mln at EUR 361 mln and the value of SDRs at the IMF was unchanged at EUR 5 mln.