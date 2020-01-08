MNB intʼl reserves drop EUR 929 mln in December

MTI – Econews

The National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) international reserves stood at EUR 28.385 billion at the end of December 2019, down by EUR 929 bln from the end of the previous month, preliminary data released Wednesday show, state news wire MTI reports.

The reserves were up EUR 982 million from the end of 2018.

There were no major foreign issues or expiries in November. Transactions affecting the reserves in November included gross transfers of HUF 1.156 trillion or EUR 3.5 bln from the European Union according to the Finance Ministryʼs monthly report.

In December, currency reserves, which include currency, deposits, and securities, came to EUR 26.542 bln, down EUR 955 million from the previous month.

Other reserve assets, which contain financial derivatives, receivables on active repo transactions and loans to non-bank non-residents, slipped EUR 6 mln to EUR 97 mln.

Monetary gold reserves stood at EUR 1.376 bln, up EUR 36 mln from the previous month, while reserve positions at the International Monetary Fund edged EUR 4 mln down to EUR 369 mln.