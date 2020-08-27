MKB books Q2 loss of HUF 3.8 bln

MKB Bank had a second-quarter loss of HUF 3.8 billion, state news wire MTI says, citing an earnings report released today.
MKB Bank had booked after-tax profit of HUF 9.6 bln in the base period.
The report shows net interest income declined 23% to HUF 8.4 bln and net revenue from commissions and fees fell 18% to HUF 5.3 bln.
MKB Bank said it booked a HUF 4.5 bln risk cost charge in Q2.
The balance sheet shows the lenderʼs total assets stood at HUF 2.208 trillion at the end of June, up 21% from twelve months earlier. Gross client loans increased 7% to HUF 1.038 tln and client deposits climbed almost 10% to HUF 1.458 tln.
Provisions for client loans reached HUF 47 bln. The rate of loans past due 90 days or more in its portfolio fell one percentage point to 2%.