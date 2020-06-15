Magyar Eximbank acknowledges partners

MTI – Econews

Magyar Eximbank and credit insurer MEHIB have acknowledged their biggest partners with awards announced on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The EXIM group awarded Raiffeisen Bank the 2019 Bank of the Year prize for making the most outlays of Eximbank-financed credit.

MKB was recognized for making the most outlays of Eximbank-financed credit to SMEs.

Budapest Lízing was acknowledged for its volume of Eximbank-financed leases.

The 2019 MEHIB prize went to Takarékbank for supporting the export activities of local businesses.

UniCredit Bank Hungary was acknowledged for having the biggest portfolio of Eximbank-financed loans at year-end.