Magyar Eximbank acknowledges partners

Magyar Eximbank and credit insurer MEHIB have acknowledged their biggest partners with awards announced on Monday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
The EXIM group awarded Raiffeisen Bank the 2019 Bank of the Year prize for making the most outlays of Eximbank-financed credit.
MKB was recognized for making the most outlays of Eximbank-financed credit to SMEs.
Budapest Lízing was acknowledged for its volume of Eximbank-financed leases.
The 2019 MEHIB prize went to Takarékbank for supporting the export activities of local businesses.
UniCredit Bank Hungary was acknowledged for having the biggest portfolio of Eximbank-financed loans at year-end.
