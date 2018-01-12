Hungary targets gross HUF 8.8 tln of securities issues in 2018

MTI – Econews

Gross issues of government securities reached HUF 9.730 trillion last year, HUF 1.647 tln over the target, the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) said today.

Net issues came to HUF 1.855 tln, HUF 450 billion over the target. Net issues of forint government securities stood at HUF 2.314 tln, HUF 543 bln over the target, while there were net redemptions of HUF 459 bln of FX securities, HUF 93 bln more than planned.

Sales of securities targeted at retail investors reached HUF 1.735 tln, well above the HUF 700 bln target. This year, ÁKK targets gross issues of HUF 8.840 tln and net issues of HUF 1.443 tln.