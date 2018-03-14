Hungary issues JPY 30 bln samurai bond

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) on Wednesday said it has issued a three-year JPY 30 billion samurai bond. The bond carries a 0.37% coupon but has a yield under 0.6% after conversion into euros, the ÁKK said.

Hungaryʼs economy minister decided late last year to issue a samurai bond to replace a ten-year bond that matured earlier in 2017.

The ÁKK organized the issue with the cooperation of Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Tokyo, and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Tokyo. The bond matures on March 22, 2021.