Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Hungarian banks adopters or latecomers to digitalization

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Thursday, November 5, 2020, 09:00

Hungarian banks are adopters or latecomers in banking digitalization, according to a fresh global survey conducted by Deloitte, writes azuzlet.hu.

Photo by mama_mia / Shutterstock.com

Deloitteʼs "Digital Banking Maturity 2020" analyses the digital operation and market position of 318 banks internationally. The survey classifies the nine Hungarian banks covered by the analysis as digital adopters or latecomers, Deloitte said in a statement on the findings.

It said Hungarian financial institutions lagged behind the global average in all stages of the customer journey but there have been developments in the sector showing that the Hungarian market is also undergoing a dynamic transformation.

These include the instant payments system, which has been available to all Hungarian customers since March. Several banks offer the option to open a bank account or apply for a loan online, which shows that Hungarian banks are gradually adapting to their customers who are increasingly open to the use of digital channels.

The survey shows customers are increasingly switching from conventional bank branches to online channels and the share of those who would not use bank branches at all if they can avoid it is growing. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles