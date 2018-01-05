FX loans lift Hungarian corporate lending stock

MTI – Econews

Hungarian banksʼ corporate lending stock climbed HUF 86 billion to HUF 6.543 trillion in November from a month earlier as companies borrowed in foreign currency, monthly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) yesterday shows.

The stock was lifted mainly by net foreign currency borrowing of almost HUF 83 bln, noted state news wire MTI.

Companies made net forint deposits of HUF 226 bln in November, lifting banksʼ corporate deposit stock to HUF 7.406 tln.

Companiesʼ FX deposits were practically unchanged and accounted for a little under 30% of the total corporate deposit stock.