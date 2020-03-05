Fed’s interest rate cuts benefits MNB

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Fed’s interest rate cuts may also be good for the real economy in Hungary, writes mfor.hu.
This week, the Federal Reserve cut its base rate target range by 50 basis points, dropping to 1-1.25%.
The move was explained by the spread of the coronavirus and its damaging market effects by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who justified the extraordinary decision by maintaining strong U.S. economic growth.
Following the decision, an initially optimistic mood prevailed in the markets and the forint also benefited.
The Fed’s move has not only affected the forint, but may have eased the pressure on the National Bank of Hungary (MNB), mfor.hu adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Hays Hungary
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben