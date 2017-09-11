CIB Bank receives consumer-friendly certification

MTI – Econews

CIB Bank has been certified to offer "consumer-friendly" home loan products, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said on Monday. The certification is aimed to counter high interest margins and a low rate of borrower refinancing, noted state news wire MTI.

Lenders have been able to apply for the certification since June 1. In addition to CIB Bank, products offered by Raiffeisen, OTP Mortgage Bank, MKB Bank, K&H, Erste Bank, FHB Commercial Bank and 50 integrated savings cooperatives have been certified, MTI recalls.

To become certified, banks must cap their home loan lending margins at 350 bps, origination fees at 0.75% or HUF 150,000, and early repayment fees at 1% or, in the case of repayment from home savings bank accounts, 0%. Lenders must also make potential borrowers an irrevocable loan offer when they inquire at a branch.