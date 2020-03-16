BUX dives with peers on pandemic fears

remember me
The Budapest Stock Exchangeʼs main BUX index was down 9.47% at 30,950.05 at noon on Monday, plunging on concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report by state news wire MTI.
OTP Bank lost 10.45% to HUF 9,850 and oil and gas company MOL dropped 10.76% to HUF 1,651.
Pharma share Richter slipped 7.56% to HUF 5,500 and Magyar Telekom fell 4.33% to HUF 342.5.
Other indices in the region as well as in Western Europe were all down sharply around midday.
