BSE turnover up in November

MTI – Econews

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 227 billion in November, up from HUF 219 bln in October but was down from HUF 348.8 bln in the same month a year earlier, a monthly report released by the bourse shows, state news wire MTI reports.

Average daily share turnover came to HUF 11.4 bln in November, higher than the daily HUF 9.9 bln average in October but again lower than the HUF 17.4 bln average in November 2018.

Wood+Company Financial Services brokered the most share trades in November: HUF 124.4 bln double-counted figures show, Concorde Securities was runner-up with HUF 106.1 bln and Erste took third place with HUF 90.8 bln.