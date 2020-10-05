BSE share turnover reached HUF 220 bln

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 220 billion in September, up from HUF 164 bln in August and also up from HUF 176 bln in the same month last year, according to data released on the bourseʼs website.
The average daily turnover came to HUF 10 bln. Wood and Company was the most active broker in September, with double-counted turnover of HUF 121.7 bln.
Erste was runner-up, brokering deals worth HUF 105.7 bln, followed by Concorde Securities, with turnover of HUF 93.7 bln.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben