BSE share turnover reached HUF 220 bln

 Nicholas Pongratz
 Monday, October 5, 2020, 09:00

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange reached HUF 220 billion in September, up from HUF 164 bln in August and also up from HUF 176 bln in the same month last year, according to data released on the bourseʼs website.

The average daily turnover came to HUF 10 bln. Wood and Company was the most active broker in September, with double-counted turnover of HUF 121.7 bln.

Erste was runner-up, brokering deals worth HUF 105.7 bln, followed by Concorde Securities, with turnover of HUF 93.7 bln. 

 

 

