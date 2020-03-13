Bourse announces changes to BUX, BUMIX and CETOP indices

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday announced changes to its main BUX, mid-cap BUMIX and regional CETOP indices following a biannual review, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The shares of Takarék Mortgage Bank will be taken out of the BUX basket after failing to meet the inclusion criteria for the second review in a row.

From March 23, the BUX basket will include the shares of IT company 4IG, ANY Security Printing, property holding company Appeninn, car seller AutoWallis, property developer BIF, insurer CIG Pannonia, office park company Graphisoft Park, Magyar Telekom, oil and gas company MOL, holding company Opus Global, OTP Bank, alternative energy company PannErgy, pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter and road haulage company Wabererʼs.

The BSE noted that shares of ANY Security Printing, BIF, PannErgy and Wabererʼs had not met inclusion criteria, but will remain in the basket pending the results of the next review in September.

The shares of building materials maker Masterplast and Takarék Mortgage Bank will be removed from the BUMIX basket after failing to meet inclusion criteria for the second time in a row.

The shares of software company KulcsSoft and dietary supplement and cosmetics company NUTEX will be added to the basket.

From March 23, the BUMIX basket will include 4IG, holding company AKKO Invest, ANY Security Printing, Appeninn, AutoWallis, BIF, CIG Pannónia, energy efficiency company ENEFI, mineral water company Futuraqua, Graphisoft Park, KulcsSoft, telco Nordtelekom, NUTEX, Opus Global, tech company OTT-ONE, PannErgy, holding company SET and Wabererʼs.

The CETOP index will comprise Avast, Banca Transilvania, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki, BRD Groupe Societe Generale, CD Projekt, CEZ, Erste Group Bank, Fondul Proprietatea, Hrvatski Telekom, KGHM Polska Miedz, Komercni Banka, Krka dd Novo Mesto, Magyar Telekom, MOL, Moneta Money Bank, O2 Czech Republic, OMV Petrom, OTP Bank, Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen, Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo, Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski, Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, Gedeon Richter, Societatea Nationala de Gaze Naturale Romgaz and Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe.