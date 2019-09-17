ÁKK sells three-month T-bills as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 15.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with its original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.4 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.00%, 4 basis points under the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.