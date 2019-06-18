ÁKK sells T-bills according to plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20.0 billion of discount three-month T-bills on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 46.9 bln of the securities.

The average yield was 0.05%, level with the secondary market benchmark, but 1 basis point over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.