ÁKK sells HUF 88.5 bln of bonds at auction, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a total of HUF 88.5 billion of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 18.5 bln on strong demand from primary dealers.

The ÁKK sold HUF 25 bln of three-year bonds, in line with its original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 39.04 bln of the securities. The average yield was 1.19%, level with the secondary market benchmark, but 8 basis points under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds.

The ÁKK also sold HUF 33.5 bln of five-year bonds, raising its offer by HUF 8.5 bln after dealersʼ bids came to HUF 116.43 bln. The average yield was 2.27%, 7 basis points under the benchmark, and 39 basis points under the yield at the previous auction.

Finally, the ÁKK sold HUF 30 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 10 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 127.74 bln. The average yield was 2.76%, 10 basis points under the benchmark, and 39 basis points lower than the yield at the previous auction.