ÁKK sells HUF 68.5 bln of six-week T-bills, above plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 68.5 billion of discount six-week T-bills at a liquidity auction on Monday, raising its original offer by HUF 18.5 bln on high demand.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 122.09 bln of the papers, state news wire MTI reported. The average yield was 0.09%, 3 basis points under the three-month secondary market benchmark.

The liquidity discount T-bills are designed to manage the central governmentʼs short-term liquidity needs, and, accordingly, are auctioned on a case-by-case basis.